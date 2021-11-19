The Bafana Bafana have reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Hasaacas Ladies

The South African football page on Facebook describe Hasaacas defeat as a beautiful pain

Ghana and South Africa have been at each other since Bafana Bafana's defeat to the Black Stars

The South Africa Football team's page on Social Media has reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Hasaacas Ladies, describing it as sweet revenge.

Ghana and South Africa have been on a war of words after the Black Stars defeated the Bafana Bafana in the World Cup qualifiers last Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, the Bafana Bafana reacted to Sundowns' victory by stating that pain has been avenged.

'Pain has beautifully landed safely' - South Africans react to Sundowns' victory over Hasaacas Ladies. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAFwomen

"Pain has beautifully landed safely," wrote the Bafana Bafana.

"National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Women’s Champions League. You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration," wrote President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter.

"Champions of Africa. Congratulations to Sundowns Ladies on conquering the continent & being crowned winners of the - #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL!," added the male team of Sundowns.

"QUEENS OF AFRICA! Mamelodi Sundowns win the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League after defeating Ghana's Hasaacas in the final. MAMELODI SUNDOWNS, Barcelona, and Santos are the ONLY teams to have won both the Men's and women's Champions Leagues!," wrote Soccer Zela.

"Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the Caf Women's Champions League winners after defeating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 at 30 June Stadium on Friday evening, thanks to goals by Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi. Congratulations Sundowns," wrote FAR Post ZA.

