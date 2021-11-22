Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has secured yet another sponsorship deal with the Ghana National Lottery Authority

The deal, poised to bring in a whooping 1 million Ghana cedis to the Kumasi based club was signed on Monday

The occasion was also used to launch a new lottery game, Atena Game, where players are required to predict five jersey numbers right to win

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Nana Yaw Amponsah led administration has secured yet another sponsorship deal in the region of GHC 1 million, with the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The deal, made official on Monday, November 22, is the latest that Nana Yaw Amponsah and his board has secured since his appointment as CEO of Asante Kotoko.

The NLA used the occasion to launch a new lottery game labelled, "Atena Game", where players are expected to guess five jersey numbers to win prizes from cash to cars, and vouchers.

Asante Kotoko sign 1m GHC sponsorship deal with National Lottery Authority of Ghana. Source: NLA

Source: UGC

Explaining the mechanics of the Atena Game, Mr Bernard Buamah the Head of Marketing said;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“One would have to predict 5 jersey numbers of the team to be drawn by dialing *780# to follow the prompts to enter the game.

"An entry cost’s Ghs 2.00 and there were no limitations to the number of times one could play.

"NLA’s traditional lotto players to play this game at Ghs 1.00 by entering their serial numbers on their lotto coupons before playing their selected Jersey numbers.

Kotoko sign 1m GHC Sponsorship Deal with NLA. Source: NLA

Source: UGC

"Prices to be won in this game included cash, electronic, appliances, fuel coupons , replica jerseys, match tickets, grand prizes of a salon car and all expenses paid trip to Dubai”.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Hotel Kumasi, Mr Samuel Awuku, Director-Genreal of the NLA said:

Kotoko sign 1m GHC Sponsorship Deal with NLA. Source: NLA

Source: UGC

“I am happy that the NLA as it approaches it’s 60th Anniversary next year have partnered a club with the pedigree of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to introduce another innovation in the lottery and football circles as it sought to enter the digital space to reward the supporters and well meaning Ghanaians.

He then thanked the Life Patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II and Management of the club for the partnership whiles urging fans of the club to patronize the Atena Game.

Kotoko sign 1m GHC Sponsorship Deal with NLA. Source: NLA

Source: UGC

Nanayaw Amponsah, CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko expressed his gratitude to the NLA, asking fans of the club to patronize the products of the Authority so the management of the NLA can see the benefits of the partnership.

In August this year after the appointment of Mr. Samuel Awuku as director General, the Nana Yaw Amponsah led Kotoko Management presented a partnership proposal to the NLA.

Kotoko sign 1m GHC Sponsorship Deal with NLA. Source: NLA

Source: UGC

"After our initial assessment we thought that a major partnership with Kotoko makes economic sense so Mr. Awuku proceeded to the board to get approval for the deal” Mr. Goodfellow Dei Ofei recounted at the launch.

Present at the event was Board Chairman of the National Buffer Stock Company Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye , Director of Legal of the NLA Madam Afumuah Bruce.

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, Kotoko teenager Isaac Oppong, Kotoko Legends International, Coach Abdul Razak (Golden boy), Nana Kwame Dankwah- NCC vice National Chairman, Coach Akwasi Appiah - Kotoko Legends among others also witnessed the event.

Video of Afena-Gyan dazzling for AS Roma in 15-munite cameo

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video showing all the important moments of Afena-Gyan's 15-minute cameo for AS Roma in their 2:0 win over Genoa.

The video shows, aside his two goals, Afena-Gyan contributed immensely to Jose Mourinho's side's attacking threat on the night.

Source: Yen