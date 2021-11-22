Asamoah Gyan may never play or Ghana anymore, but his status as probably the greatest Ghanaian player ever lives

The now 36-year-old Ghanaian international, who also makes music, has acclaimed such name for himself

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the four incredible records of the Ghana's greatest goal scorer

Asamoah Gyan turned 36 on Monday, November 22, and YEN.com.gh has taken a look at his four incredible stats ever including the one Cristiano Ronaldo equaled.

Gyan, who made his international debut for the Black Stars some 18 years ago on November, 19 2003, has had a full career as one could possibly have.

Gyan has played at the Olympics, African Cup of Nations, World Cup, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and the French League 1 just to name a few.

The top four incredible Gyan records

1. The Ghanaian player with most goals

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals to his name. The tally come in all the 109 appearances he made for the senior men's national team of Ghana.

2. The Ghanaian with the most caps

Asamoah Gyan is the Ghanaian player that has represented the Ghana Black Stars the most at 109 caps.

Current captain, Dede Ayew recently marked his 100th cap with the Black Stars and could surpass Gyan soon but till he does, the record is Gyan's.

3. Africa's top scorer at the world cup

Asamoah Gyan broke and set the record for the African with the most goals at the FIFA world cup at the 2014 FIFA world cup in Brazil.

Formerly, the record was held by legendary Cameroonian striker, Roger Milla.

4. The first player to score at 9 straight international competitions

This is probably Gyan's most impressive record. The Ghanaian goal poacher was the first player ever to score at nine (9) consecutive international tournaments.

In the whole world, there are only two players to have done this, Gyan, who did it first, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gyan's was lethal

