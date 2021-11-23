Dreams FC teenage sensation, Issahaku Fatawu has taken the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season by storm

Issahaku Fatawu, who spent last season in the second tier division of the Ghana Legaue with Steadfast United, is on a season-long loan at GPL side Dreams FC

The 17 years old, who will move to Portuguese side, Sporting CP, at the end of the season, has bagged four goals in three games already

Issahaku Fatawu is bidding his time till he is 18 years old and can make his move to Primeira Liga side, Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

While he waits though, the 17 years old is raising his stock market with headlining performances week in week out for Dreams FC.

Issahaku, has as four goals in the three games he has played in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Ghanaian International, Issahaku Fatawu. Source: Twitter/@DreamsFootballC @Am_wordie @addojunr @startimesgh

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The thing about Fatawu is that, all of his four goals, can be contenders for the goal of the season awards.

YEN.com.gh has provided video of three of Issahaku Fatawu's four goals in the GPL this season.

The goals include his Ghana Premier League mesmerizer of a debut goal against Asante Kotoko in the first game of the season, and his brace against Great Olympics in matchday four.

The 17 year old, who won the African Under-20 Cup with the Black Starlets, announced his arrival in the GPL by scoring this Messi-esque beauty against GPL giants Kotoko.

Issahaku after netting a free-kick against Elmina Sharks in the second game of the season, missed Dreams next game against newly promoted side, Accra Lions, due to Black Stars duty.

The 17-year-old however got back to doing what he does best in the matchday four game versus Great Olympics, netting a two dazzling goals in the 3:3 draw.

Dreams FC are fourth on the Ghana Premier League table after matchday four with seven points, five points shy of league leaders Asante Kotoko.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye, of Accra Great Olympics tops the top scorer chart of the season with six goals, followed closely by David Abagna Sandan, of Real Tamale United, (5), and Fatawu Issahaku on four goals.

Fatawu, if he continues in this trajectory, is sure to give Maxwell a run for his money on the GPL top scorers list.

Issahaku is not the only Ghanaian teen scoring stunners

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video showing all the important moments of Afena-Gyan's 15-minute cameo for AS Roma in their 2:0 win over Genoa.

The video shows, aside his two goals, Afena-Gyan contributed immensely to Jose Mourinho's side's attacking threat on the night.

Source: Yen