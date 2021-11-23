Gladson Awako has joined the Accra Hearts of Oak for training after a long "unexplained" sabbatical

The 30-year-old was signed from city rivals Accra Great Olympics four months ago but did not join his new club till now

Former Ghana Premier League player, Charles Taylor, has described Awako's unexplained sabbatical as a "record"

Charles Taylor, retired Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko player, has said that Gladson Awako's prolonged absence was an unprecedented occurrence.

Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, Taylor also added that it was good that Awako had finally returned to training after his long absence.

"What Gladson Awako has done is a record in football because ever since I played and retired, I have never heard of its precedence before."

"It's good that he's resuming training and I hope nobody will be able to break this record."

The 30-year-old after a long unexplained absence from team training since his move has returned to training on Tuesday, November 23.

Initially, it was rumored that, the Ghanaian forward had developed second thoughts about joining city rivals Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics.

Later, word had it that Awako had not started training with the 2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions because the were unresolved issues with his registration as a player of the Phobians.

Gladson Awako's decision to return to training is said to have a lot to do with a recent meeting with Teshie Gbugblah Oblahiaaa Mantse (Youth Chief), Original Nii Martey Laryea I.

Accra Hearts of Oak, defending champions of the league, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the 20/21 league table.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans can soon expect to see their 1 million Ghana cedis signee, Gladson Awako, don the rainbow colors in a match soon.

The Phobians are one point and one place off the relegation zone after failing to win a single game out of the four played this season.

