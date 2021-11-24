Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has donated GHC 1 million to Hearts of Oak

The money is expected to help with the club's preparations ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup

Hearts of Oak play Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura on Sunday

Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have been given GHC 1 million by President Nana Akufo-Addo to support their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Phobians paid a courtesy call on the President at his office in Accra, where the donation was made with the club urged to make Ghana proud in Africa.

In a photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team led by some Board Members were with the President and Sports Minister on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

According to Graphic Online, the team spent time with Nana Akufo-Addo and discussed their challenges as well as their intentions to hoist the flag of Ghana high in Africa.

Hearts of Oak begin their CAF Confederation Cup adventure on Sunday with a game against Algeria side Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura in Accra.

The team will then travel to Algiers a week later for the second leg of the encounter, with the winner in the two legged game progressing to the group stages.

Hearts of Oak dropped from the CAF Champions League after they were whitewashed by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the last 32 of the competition. Hearts lost the game 6-2 on aggregate.

The Rainbow club are also struggling in the Ghana Premier League, having drawn three and lost one of their four games in the new season.

The defending champions next play Medeama in the Ghana Premier League.

