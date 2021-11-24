Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has called for the protection of Fatawu Issahaku

The winger has been outstanding for the 'Still Believe' lads since joining on loan

Coach Karim Zito believes the teen sensation in the next Abedi Pele

Head coach of Dreams FC, Abdul Karim Zito, has called for the protection of teen sensation Fatawu Isshaku after his two-goal performance against Great Olympics.

The winger was at the messy of Olympics defenders, who were flying in with dangerous tackles as the winger scored twice in the 3-3 draw on Sunday in Accra.

In the post match interview, the Ghana U20 coach called on referee to protect the youngster as he is the next Abedi Pele of Ghanaian football.

Protect Issahaku, he is our new Abedi Pele - Dreams FC coach to referees. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"Fatawu is the next Abedi Pele and the referees have to guide him and this is what they do in Europe especially when a player comes out," he said as quoted by GHANASoccenet.

"Definitely clubs would come with a plan against him just to injure him and at the end of the day Ghana loses and I pray God to protect him from injuries," he added.

The Black Stars player scored two sensational goals as Great Olympics held Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Fatawu Issahaku is currently on loan at Dreams from Steadfast FC, and has scored four goals in four Premier League matches.

He has also been a consistent member of the Black Stars since earning his maiden call-up at the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

He made his debut against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast and was a second half substitute in the match against Ethiopia.

Issahaku won the player of the tournament at the Africa U20 Cup of Nation earlier this year.

Source: Yen