Hearts of Oak defeated Algerian side JS Saoura in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup

Goals from Ibrahim Salifu and Isaac Agyenim Boateng gave the Phobians a 2-0 win

Hearts travel to Algeria for the second leg next week

Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak recovered from their early season wobbles to beat Algeria side JS Saoura in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup clash on Sunday.

A goal at either side of half time from Ibrahim Salifu and Isaac Agyenim Boateng gave the Phobians a first leg advantage.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Salifu headed home the opener early in the game before Agyenim Boateng connected for the second with 18 minutes remaining.

Hearts of Oak started the game brightly and should have grabbed the opener after striker Kofi Kordzi was left with only the goalkeeper to beat but failed to score.

And just 16 minutes in the game, Afriyie Barnieh received a long pass which he controlled beautifully before sending a cross which was met by the flying head of Ibrahim Salifu for the opener.

The Phobians dominated the half and should have been up by two or three goals but were largely profligate in front of goal.

After the break, Hearts of Oak continued to control and press for a second but the visitors defended resolutely.

Coach Samuel Boadu was forced into replacing talisman Ibrahim Salifu with Isaac Agyenim Boateng after the former got injured. Moments later he brought on Enoch Ausbonteng for Isaac Mensah.

The changes paid off as Isaac Agyenim Boateng doubled the Phobians lead with a cool finish with 18 minutes remaining.

JS Saoura were reduced to ten men after goalkeeper Zakaria Saidi impeded striker Afriyie Banieh, but the Phobians failed to take the advantage as the game ended 2-0.

Hearts travel to Algeria next week for the second leg, with the winner on aggregate progressing to the group stages.

Hearts drawn against JS Saoura in CAF Confederation Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, have been drawn against Algerian giants Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The double winners, were booted out of the CAF Champions League and will now have to compete for a place in the group stages of the Confederation Cup.

In a post on Twitter by the club, Hearts confirmed they will be playing the Algerians in November and December.

