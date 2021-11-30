'We wont even draw a game' - New Edubiase player Lil Win boast; video

Actor turned footballer Lil Win says New Edubiase will win all their games and get promoted to the topflight

The former Ghana Premier League side have won two of their opening matches this season

Lil Win was on the bench as they defeated Swedru All Blacks on Saturday

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win says his club, New Edubiase will qualify to the topflight by winning all games.

According to the comic actor, the Edubiase-based club will not even draw a single game especially when he is with the team for a match.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the winger revealed he is confident of the team's chances after their victory over Swedru All Blacks.

"The most famous club in Ghana is New Edubiase and I promise our fans we will not disappoint them," he said. "We are winning all our games, we will not even draw a single game. This is our second game and we won," he added.

"If I am around for a game, even if it is left with a minute and we are drawing, I will make sure we win."

New Edubiase have started the season on a very good note, winning their first two games, after beating Achiken FC and All Blacks.

The former Ghana Premier League side is hoping to make a return to the topflight since suffering demotion in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Kumawood super star is yet to make his competitive debut for the club in the Division One League this season.

Lil Win signed a two year deal with the club, initially as an ambassador but he later confirmed he was going to play with his registration card.

