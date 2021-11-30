Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper Selina Abalansa has said it was not her intention to beat up a referee

The shot stopper assaulted referee Cynthia Anaful in a Women's Super League against Prison Ladies

Soccer Intellectuals lost the game 2-0 at the Madina Astro Turf

Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper, Selina Abalansa has revealed that she had no intention of fighting referee Cynthia Anaful after the video of her beating the official went viral on Social Media.

The furious shot stopper smacked the referee after conceding the second goal in the game against Prison Ladies in the Women's Super League.

In an interview with Akoma FM, the goalie explained what led to the altercation with the referee.

"I didn't approach the referee with the intention to beat her up. I went there and spoke in our language (because we are all from Bolgataga) demanding to know why she was cheating us," she said.

"I didn't touch the referee, if it was my intention to beat the referee up, I would have hurt her badly. God is my witness, I never intended to beat the referee up. I swear on my father. We are yet to hear anything from GFA after the incident."

The Ghana Football Association is yet to make a decision on the video that has since gone viral.

Soccer Intellectuals finished last in their group and are out of the Super League. The defeat to Prison Ladies was the second in three matches for Soccer Intellectuals.

