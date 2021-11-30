A Ghanaian goalkeeper has attacked a referee in the Women's Super League

Soccer Intellectuals shot stopper Selina Abalansa vented her anger on the referee after conceding a goal

Soccer Intellectuals were playing Prison Ladies in the Super Cup at the Madina Astro Turf

Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper, Selina Abalansa vented her anger on referee Cynthia Anaful after viciously attacking her after conceding a second goal in the game against Prison Ladies.

The goalkeeper, who was rounded up expertly by Helena Obeng of Prison Ladies before netting the goal, rushed onto the referee and smacked her down.

In a video posted on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh, an unhappy Selina is seen punching the referee before security rushed to separate the two.

Video drops as Ghanaian female goalkeeper attacks referee in Women's Super League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Prisons Ladies defeated Soccer Intellectuals 2-0 at the Madina Astro Turf to progress to the semi finals of the competition.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to make a decision after the video circulating on social media.

Selina Abalansa has been training with the youth female national team, but her indiscipline act is expected to warrant some punishment.

