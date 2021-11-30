"Sammy Adjei" as he managed to get fans to refer to him with his amazing performances, can be said to be one of Ghana's best goalkeepers ever

He was so good, he was accused of making himself better with juju (vudu) by teams he played against and players that failed to score past him

Sammy Adjei played for three clubs from two continents but it is with Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak that he impressed most

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video highlight of incredible saves made by former Ghana Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei.

Sammy Adjei earned plaudits for his performance almost every week for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

This was hugely epitomized by his role in Accra Hearts of Oak's Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League triumph in the 1999/2000 season.

Former Ghanaian International, Sammy Adjei. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

It is Sammy Adjei's class performance for Hearts of Oak that earned him a call up to be the man in between the sticks for the senior men's national team, Black Stars.

Sammy Adjei made his debut for the Black Stars on December 5, 2001, in an international friendly match with the Fennec Foxes of Algeria, lasting the entire 90 minutes of the game, which ended in a one all draw.

The now 41 years old former Ghanaian goalkeeper was so good he was given the sobriquet, "Barthez", after famous flamboyant French men's national team goalkeeper, Fabien Barthez.

Sammy Adjei may not have been able to replicate that career success his namesake had, as the French won the FIFA World cup, UEFA European Championship with France, the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League with Manchester United.

At the club level, Sammy Adjei played for three clubs from Africa and Asia in Hearts of Oak, Club African Tunis of Tunisia, and Israeli club, FC Ashdod respectively.

Along side Robert Mensah, who also won the CAF Champions League with Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 1970, Sammy Adjei, regardless of his stunted Ghana Black Stars career, is up there with the Kotoko legend as Ghana's best goalkeepers of all time.

