Prince Tagoe has congratulated his former coach Ralf Rangnick after his Manchester United appointment

The Ghanaian forward played for Rangnick during his days at TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga

The German tactician has been named the interim coach of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe has celebrated his ex-coach Ralf Rangnick following his appointment as the interim manager of Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick signed Prince Tagoe for TSG Hoffenheim in 2009 and the two were influential as the Bundesliga club escaped relegation in the 2010 season, with the Ghanaian forward netting a brace against Frankfurt on the final day.

In a post on Instagram, Prince Tagoe reminisced his days at Hoffenheim and the trust Rangnick had in him, as well as wished the manager the best in England.

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe congratulates ex-coach Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United move. SOURCE: Twitter/ @goal @SaddickAdams

Source: Twitter

"You introduce me in the 80mins in this important game against Frankfurt, when we were down by 1-0 fighting from relegation. I came in to score 2 goals for Hoffenheim and we won the game. Thanks for the trust and the believe you had in me. Congratulations for your new chapter. All I wish for you is God's protection Ralf Rangnick," he wrote on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ralf Rangnick was appointed manager of Manchester United on Monday, and will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjear who was sacked after the Red Devils' defeat to Watford.

The German trainer will be in charge till the end of the season before a decision will be made on a permanent manager.

Meanwhile, Prince Tagoe played a pivotal during Rangnick's era at Hoffenheim, but both left the club in 2011.

Prince Tagoe was a member of Ghana's Black Stars team that reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in 2010.

Prince Tagoe hangs out with Sulley Muntari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana players, Sulley Aliu Muntari and Prince Tagoe spent some quality time together last week, during the latter's birthday celebrations.

Prince Tagoe and Muntari, who both played at the World Cup in 2010 are seen having a good moment at a private location.

In photos posted on Instagram, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Tagoe who was celebrating his birthday appreciated the presence of his former colleague.

Source: Yen