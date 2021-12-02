Kamaldeen Sulemana has been given a 93 rating in pace in the FIFA 22 game release

The 19-year-old Ghanaian winger was not especially happy about his rating for dribbling

The Stade Rennais winger has been in incredible form for the French club since the start of the season

Kamaldeen Sulemana has jokingly questioned designers of the famous FIFA game, EA Sports, on the rating he was given for his dribbling ability in the FIFA 22 edition.

The 19 years old said he did not understand why he did not get a higher rating than the one he was given.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kamaldeenho as he refers to himself, was seen discussing the newly released rating with a team-mate, labelling himself "the best dribbler here [in France or Stade Rennais]".

"No the dribbling, it should be more. How is that possible? I'm the best dribbler here."

Kamaldeen was also given a 93 rating in pace in the newly released FIFA 2022 edition of the EA Sports designed game.

This was revealed in the video, when Kamaldeen's team-mate seemed to be telling someone not captured in the video that "They gave him 93 in pace".

Kamaldeen Sulemana has had a fairy tale start to life in France with Stade Rennais since he joined them in July this year from Nordsjaelland of Denmark winning the player of the month of October in the French league.

Before he moved to France, Kamaldeen Sulemana, was ranked number one among players under the age of 23 for the most successful dribbles in Europe.

The 19 year old beat competition from the likes of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, Man United’s Marcus Rashford and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho to the top ranking by Football Wonderkids.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was ranked first in the French top-flight after 12 matches into the 2021/22 season with a dribbling success of 55.6%.

