It is hard for me to take - 2-goal hero, Joseph Paintsil on Genk Cup exit

KRC Genk played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday night in the Belgium cup in round of 16

Ghana's Joseph Paintsil got on the score-sheet twice for KRC Genk who went ahead twice after equalizing Brugge's 7th minute opener

The 23 years old former winger, formerly of Tema Youth of the Ghana 2nd division league, said he was disappointed his club were eliminated on penalties

Joseph Paintsil of Belgium club, Genk, has said he was disappointed his club was knocked out of the Croky cup round of 16 on penalties after a 3:3 draw.

He added that it was really hard for him, the team, the club, and the Genk fans to have eventually lost the game even after leading for most parts of the game.

Joseph Paintsil scored twice in additional time of the first half and in the 70th minute to on both occasions give Genk the lead but twice Club Brugge equalized, with the second in the 90th minute.

Ghana and former Tema Youth player, Joseph Paintsil. Source: Instagram/joe_paintsil

Source: Instagram

''It is really hard for me to take. It is really hard for the club, for the team, for the supporters. But they really know, they really saw what we have shown. They feel disappointed", Piantsil said in his post-game interview.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Joseph Paintsil also took to his social media handle to vent his disappointments even more adding that it was unfortunate his brace was not enough to qualify Genk to the next round.

"Not the result we wanted last night but we live to fight another day. As usual , #genkies your support has been huge. Even in defeat you’ve been behind us.

"Just unfortunate a brace wasn’t enough on the night. Already looking ahead to the weekend."

Club Brugge drew first blood after scoring only seven minutes into the game when Eder Alvarez scored for the visitors.

Kristian Thorstvedt leveled on the half-hour mark before Joseph Painstil ensured Genk went into the break with a goal advantage at the stroke of halftime.

Charles Ketelaere leveled for Genk in the 69th-minute after play resumed in the second half but Painstil responded just a minute after to restore the home side's lead.

However, Club Brugge will force the game to extra time with an 89th-minute leveler, with Kristian Thorstvedt again making it a brace for him too on the night.

Patrik Hrososvky's miss in the penalty shootout proved costly as Genk failed to progress to the quarter-finals.

Painstil's compatriot Kamal Sowah played only 45 minutes of the game and had to be replaced by Matt Rits.

The six-goal thriller had to be decided on penalties with Paintsil watching on from the bench as a used substitute after making way for Ike Ugbo in the 77th minute.

Paintsil took his goal tally this season to five, which in addition to his two assists means the former Tema Youth player has seven-goal contributions in 15 games for Genk this season.

Kamaldeen gets has reservations about his FIFA 22 ratings

YEN.com.com in an earlier publication reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana has jokingly questioned designers of the famous FIFA game, EA Sports, on the rating he was given for his dribbling ability in the FIFA 22 edition.

The 19 years old said he did not understand why he did not get a higher rating than the one he was given.

Source: Yen News