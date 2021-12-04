Italian giants AC Milan have shared Kevin Prince Boateng's first goal for the club on social media

The Ghana international netted his first ever goal for the club on this day 11 years ago

Boateng scored in the 3-0 win against Brescia on December 4, 2010

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Italian football powerhouse, AC Milan have shared a video of Kevin Prince Boateng's first ever goal for the club on this day eleven years ago.

The Ghanaian footballer netted the first of his eleven goals for AC Milan on December 4, 2010, in a serie A game against Brescia.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the then 23-year-old met a brilliant cross from the left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Video: AC Milan throws back to KP Boateng's first goal for the club 11 years today. SOURCE: Twitter/ @acmilan

Source: Twitter

"On this day in 2010. A first goal in Rossoneri colours for K.P Boateng and a comprehensive home victory over Brescia," wrote Milan with the video of the goal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kevin Prince Boateng spent three seasons between 2010 to 2013 at AC Milan, scoring ten goals un 74 matches. He returned in 2016 for a brief spell, where he netted only a goal in ten matches.

The German-born Ghanaian is well known across Europe following his nomadic expedition in different league.

Having started a blossoming career in Germany with Hertha Berlin, Boateng left for Tottenham Hotspurs at age 20, before spells at Dortmund, Portsmouth and Genoa came in quick session.

After an illustrious spell at AC Milan, he moved back to Germany to play for Schalke and then later to Spain where he featured for Las Palmas.

The 34-year-old is back in Germany and these days plays for boyhood club Hertha Berlin, having played for Sassuolo, Fiorentina, Barcelona and AC Monza.

K.P Boateng reveals he could be playing for Germany if he stayed at Hertha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has made an interesting revelation about his international career after admitting he left the Bundesliga at the wrong time.

Prince Boateng's career looked promising at the age of 20 with European giants chasing after his signature while he was playing for Hertha Berlin.

The German-born decided to leave for Tottenham in England and in an interview with Hertha Berlin, he revealed he should have stayed a season or two to help his career with the Germany national team.

Source: Yen.com.gh