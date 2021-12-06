Arsenal star Thomas Partey has scored himself low ratings at the club

The deputy Ghana captain has promised Arsenal fans to deliver consistently

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has scored himself a paltry rating of four out of ten, with regards to his performances at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old old believes he has still not hit the mark he expects and has promised Arsenal fans to deliver consistent top performances.

In an interview with Sky Sports posted by Football Daily on Twitter, Partey admitted he is his own biggest critique.

Video: 'I will give myself 4/10' - Thomas Partey critiques his Arsenal performances.

"I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down," Partey told Sky Sports.

"This is when you realise that you have to get better," he added.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid but has struggled with injuries affecting his start to life in England.

He made only 18 Premier League starts last season and had to miss the opening three matches of this campaign.

Thomas Partey slammed by fans following Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, fans of Arsenal have reacted to the team's poor showing against Manchester United on Wednesday night, with many pointing fingers at Thomas Partey for the defeat.

The Gunners were handed their second defeat in three games after a Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The club's fans were unimpressed with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, venting their frustrations at the ex-Atletico Madrid man on Social Media.

Meanwhile, Partey has also assessed his performance insisting he could have done better in the defeat at Old Trafford.

"From the start [of the Manchester United game] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this," Partey continued.

Source: Yen.com.gh