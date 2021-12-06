Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is said to have raked in close to 20 million Ghana cedis (£3 million) for every goal he scored for Shanghai SIPG.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

That amount, according to a report by UK's Daily Star, meant the Ghanaian's eight goals he scored for Shanghai SIPG raked in a gross figure of 163 million Ghana cedis (23.6m euros).

The 36-year-old moved to the Chinese Super League side after spending three years in the United Arab Emirates, where he lined up for Al Ain.

Ghana Black Stars Striker, Asamoah Gyan. Source: Twitter/@owurakuampofo

Source: Twitter

Asamoah Gyan, despite not seeing any game time and without a club for close to a year, still remains one of the richest players in Africa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2010 was the blooming season for the striker after he scored three goals to take Ghana to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where the famous penalty miss and Suarez shattered hearts.

Regardless, Gyan's headline-catching performances at the tournament earned him a £14.4million move from Stade Rennais to Premier League side, Sunderland FC.

Asamoah Gyan surprisingly decided to join UAE side Al Ain the following season after notching 11 goals in his debut season for Sunderland.

The ex-Black Stars captain returned to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) in the 2020/21 season when he joined Legon Cities.

Gyan's insurmountable Ghanaian records

Asamoah Gyan turned 36 on Monday, November 22, and YEN.com.gh took a look at his four incredible stats ever including the one Cristiano Ronaldo equaled.

Gyan, who made his international debut for the Black Stars some 18 years ago on November, 19 2003, has had a full career as one could possibly have.

Gyan has played at the Olympics, African Cup of Nations, World Cup, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and the French League 1 just to name a few.

Gyan is among other things, the Ghanaian player with most goals in the history of the men's senior national team, Black Stars on 51 goals, most appearances for the team (109), most goals at the FIFA world cup in Africa, six.

Formerly, the record was held by legendary Cameroonian striker, Roger Milla, on five world cup goals.

Source: Yen