Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor has sent a plea to the IGP to expand the Nsawan prison to accommodate football hooligans

Charles Taylor lauded the Police following the arrest of a player and a team official over the weekend for an assault on a referee

The ex-Hearts and Kotoko player believes the arrest will serve as deterrent to others

Former Black Stars midfielder, Charles Asampong Taylor has lauded the Ghana Police for taking measures to curb hooliganism at match centers across the country.

The Police arrested the team manager and a player of Techiman Eleven Wonders last Saturday for an attack on a linesman of their game against Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Angel TV's Saddick Adams, the 40-year-old commended the security personnel for taking action and has recommended the Nsawam prison be expanded.

"It is good that the new IGP is trying to fight hooliganism at match venues and has already made some arrests," he said.

"If he's going to continue like this, I think they first need to expand Nsawam Prison. They need to clear a new site for a new prison for football hooligans alone because even the next Kotoko vs Hearts match alone, they can arrest at least twenty. And then the Division One League, they'll get new batch every weekend. I think they need a new site after Nsawam for this," added the former Hearts and Kotoko player.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonders team manager Ernest Amoh and winger Mohammed Amin Adams have been remanded to two weeks in police custody.

The pair attacked a linesman in the Ghana Premier League matchday 6 encounter against Accra Lions.

