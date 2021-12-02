Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor has slammed Asamoah Gyan for his South Africa penalty claims

According to Charles Taylor, Gyan should have not reacted especially being a former captain of the team

Ghana defeated South Africa in the World Cup qualifier via a controversial penalty

Former Ghana midfielder, Charles Taylor has slammed Asamoah Gyan for claiming the penalty awarded the Black Stars in the South Africa victory was soft.

According to Charles Taylor, Asamoah Gyan should not pretend to be honest by making that comment because he was also award soft penalties during his playing days.

The ex-footballer turned pundit said on Angel TV that, the former Ghana captain should have considered his role with the senior national team before talking.

You were scoring soft penalties during your time with Ghana - Charles Taylor hits at Gyan. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SaddickAdams

"If I were in Asamoah Gyan's shoes, I'd not comment on this South Africa penalty saga. His comment was unfair to Ghana as a legend. He shouldn't have made that comment knowing he is a former captain and a huge figure. Sometimes you don't have to have opinion on everything especially when you know your status," said Charles Taylor.

"Someone will also argue that he Gyan was awarded some soft penalties when he played. But he didn't say they were soft so he will reject. He scored and celebrated. Why didn't he say he was honest and reject them then."

Asamoah Gyan in an interview with Asempa FM claimed Daniel Amartey went down too easy to be awarded the penalty against South Africa.

Ghana's victory against South Africa has been shrouded in controversy with the South Africa Football Association reporting referee Ndiaye Maguette to FIFA.

The game is currently being reviewed by the Disciplinary Committee of football's world governing body.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association is waiting on FIFA's review as well as their opponents for the play-offs.

Ghana missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia and want to make a return by qualifying for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

