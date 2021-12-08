Stonebwoy & Davido concert staged on day NSA sets to "fix" Accra stadium

The NSA on Wednesday announced that it will be commandeering the Accra Sport Stadium for maintenance works

The decision might have adverse consequences on the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) season as clubs don't have the luxury of other choices

On one of the days the Accra Sports Stadium is supposed to be undergoing maintenance works, a music concert will be staged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

GT Bank announced a GT Music COncert with Ghanaian hitmaker Stonebwoy, and Nigeria's Davido, set to headline on "maintenance day" at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The announcement of the concert for December 17, came hours after the NSA's own announcement the stadium will undergo maintenance works for two weeks starting from December 13.

In the stipulated period, six Ghana Premier League games will be affected including those of current Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.

GT Bank Concert NSA Accra SS. Source: Twitter/GHOneTV/@NSAghana

Source: Twitter

The choice of the dates for the NSA's maintenance work and the GT Bank organized concert and the proximity of the announcements have had people talking.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The general feeling is that the NSA was aware of the concert, more than that, it had already negotiated with the organizers of the concert to have the concert staged on said days under the guise of maintenance.

One Mr Mirpuri tweeted in relation to the issue:

"December to Remember!!! Face with tears of joy NSA tricks GFA into thinking it only wants to roll out maintenance works on Accra Stadium, only to find out the facility is rented for events.

"Who no like money? Wonder how GFA and 4 #GPL clubs Hearts, Lions, Cities, Oly will react once events are held."

The concert, which would see top artists like Tems, Gyakie, R2Bees, Adina, Kofi Kinata, Zlatan, Wande Coal among others entertain the crowd that the free entry program will draw there.

This has some wondering exactly what kind of maintenance require such interruption of the league season, and where the emergence is warranted.

Excerpts of the NSA's letter to the GFA

In a letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the NSA says the renovation works will commence from Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 26.

Parts of the statement read;

“The National Sports Authority would like to inform the Ghana Football Association to postpone or reschedule league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for planned maintenance works at the stadium. The Authority deeply regrets the inconveniences this request will bring to the clubs.”

Spokesperson of the NSA, Charles Amofah also justified the Authority's decision on Asempa FM that:

“We know our league is ongoing but we have to maintain the pitch. Greengrass Technology who are our consultant have been working on the pitch after every matchday but it is now prudent to shut the stadium for the next 14 days for maintenance to be carried out on the pitch.”

Fans troll Barca ahead of Bayern UCL clash

A match viewing centre's announcement board sighted by YEN.com.gh labelled the game "Road to Europa" as a troll to the Catalan club.

Barcelona travel to the Allianz Arena with the burden of having to put on a show not less than outstanding against Bayern Munich if they are to avoid elimination.

Source: Yen