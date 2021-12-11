Ghana's Black Stars will camp in Qatar before the Africa Cup of Nations

The team will spend three weeks in Doha before the fly to Cameroon for the tournament

Ghana will play three international friendlies as part of preparations

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars will spend three weeks in Doha, Qatar, as they prepare for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will play three international friendlies, including a pre-tournament game against a club side while in camp in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on the official website of the Ghana Football Association, the FA confirmed the arrangements before the start of the nations cup in January.

Black Stars arrange three-week camping in Qatar ahead of Africa Cup of Nations. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The team will leave Ghana for the Doha on December 22, 2021 as preparations begin for Africa's elite international competition.

The Black Stars will leave Qatar for Cameroon on January 7, 2022 before their first Group C game against Morocco on January 10, 2021.

Ghana have been paired alongside the Atlas Lions, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

The West African powerhouse have not won the competition since 1982, when they became champions of Africa for the fourth time.

Source: Yen News