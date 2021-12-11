Hasaacas Ladies have won their fifth title of the year 2021

The Ghana national women's league champions beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies to clinch the First Lady's Cup

Hasaacas Ladies will start the defence of the titles next year

Ghanaian giants, Hasaacas Ladies have won the fourth domestic trophy of the year after beating Ampem Darkoa Ladies to win the First Lady's Cup.

The national women's league champions defeated their main rivals 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team is seen celebrating their latest glory.

Hasaacas Ladies end year with fifth trophy after winning First Lady's Cup.

Source: Twitter

The victory means they have now won five trophies in 2021, after winning the League, the FA Cup, the WAFU Zone B title and the Super Cup.

Ampem Darkoa looked like they were going to break Hasaacas Ladies dominance in Women's football after taking the lead in the game through Sonia Opoku.

However, the experience of Hasaacas came to bear after Rahma Jafaru leveled to send the game into penalties.

Ampem Darkoa missed one of their spot kicks to hand Hasaacas Ladies the title.

The First Lady's Cup is an initiative of Ghana's first lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as part of her efforts to help develop the women's game.

She attended the game, alongside second lady Samira Bawumia.

Hasaacas Ladies win Super Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Hasaacas Ladies are ending the year in style after beating Lady Strikers in the final of the Women's Super Cup to lift their fourth trophy in 2021.

The national women's league champions recovered from the champions league defeat to sweep their way through to the finals of the Super Cup, beating Lady Strikers 3-2 to win the title.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the western giants are seen celebrating their latest triumph.

