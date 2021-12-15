Spider Man asked Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe to join an English club at the Ballon d'Or ceremony weeks ago

The French winger, who declined the Spider Man actor's request has been the subject of a transfer tussle between PSG and Real Madrid

Tom Holland, who plays the Marvel hero character, is a fan of Eglish Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspurs

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kylian Mbappe declined a transfer request to join an English Premier League (EPL) club from Spider Man actor, Tom Holland.

The British actor, a Tottenham Hotspurs fan himself, asked Mbappe to join the COYS at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony he graced.

Kylian Mbappe, who has his heart set on joining Spanish Laliga giants Real Madrid, said Tom Holland's request was "impossible".

Kylian Mbappe and Spider Man, Tom Holland. Source: Instagram/@k.mbappe

Source: Instagram

In the transfer window of 2021, before the start of the league season in August, Mbappe came so close to joining his dream club Real Madrid after the Los Blancos made a 180 million euros bid for him.

The one billion Ghana cedis bid was however rejected by the French club, who thought it was disrespectful for Real Madrid to bid for Mabppe with hours until the transfer window closed.

The 20 years old winger himself in an interview admitted that he had put in a transfer request to leave PSG for Real Madrid as he preferred he left when he still had a price tag than on a free transfer in January 2022.

Florentino Perez, President of the 13-time European Champions, recently in an interview of his won, criticized PSG for being able to turn down a 200 million euros bid for Mbappe when the football economy was this strapped for cash, citing their state ownership as a problem.

Perez highlighted that Real Madrid made a 200 million euro offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe but saw it rejected, despite the fact he was into the last year of his contract.

"We have to fulfil our contracts and we try to bring in good players and the best players, but you have to be able to afford them. Now you offer 200 million [euros] and they don't sell." Florentino Perez responded when asked by Radio MARCA's Ramon Alvarez de Mon.

Real Madrid now have to wait for Mbappe's contract to officially end in January 2022 to try to get their target player and while they wait, PSG do everything within their power to convince Mbappe to stay including offering him a better contract than the one Lionel Messi has now.

Source: Yen.com.gh