Lovely photo of Tony Baffoe and ex-Ghana captains drop as they reunite in Niger

Three former Ghana players have reunited in Niger

Tony Baffoe, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah are in Niger for a special gala

The trio were invited by Niger president Mohamed Bazoum

Three former Ghana players, Anthony Baffoe, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have reunited in the West African state of Niger.

The trio met in Niger following an invite for a special gala by president of country, who is poised on developing the game.

In a photo posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baffoe and the two former captains shared the lovely moment.

Anthony Baffoe was the stand-in captain of the Black Stars when Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1992.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah played together for many years and at many tournaments.

Appiah was skipper of the team when Ghana first qualified for the World Cup in 2006 and was also in the team that reached the quarter finals of the competition in South Africa.

Asamoah Gyan was captain of the Black Stars from 2017 to 2019 and remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

