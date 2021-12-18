The Black Princesses are through to the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Evelyn Badu's first half strike was enough for the Princesses

They will next face Uganda for a place at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Ghana's female U20 team, the Black Princesses are through to the final round of qualifiers for the World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in Cape Coast.

Captain Evelyn Badu netted the winner with a first half strike as the Black Queens get close to another World Cup appearance.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team is seen celebrating the victory.

Black Princesses reach final round of FIFA U20 WWC qualifiers after beating Zambia. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Team_GhanaWomen

The Black Princesses started the game brightly and could have taken the lead after just two minutes when Salamatu Abdulai had only the Zambia goalie to beat.

Five minutes later, the Ghanaian player found herself in the books of the referee after receiving a yellow card.

Ghana dominated the half and after 35 minutes, Evelyn Badu led by example after smashing home for the hosts.

The Princesses held onto the lead as the game went into the break with Ghana up by a goal.

After the break, midfielder Suzzy Dede had a freekick which went inches wide before forward Rahma Jafar also had a chance wasted.

Coach Ben Forkuo made his first change in the 72nd minute, as Teddinah Sekyere made way for Abena Opoku.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan denied the visitors with a great save as the Black Princesses held on to the one goal lead.

The Black Princesses progress to the final stage of qualifiers, with a 1-0 aggregate scoreline and face Uganda for a place in next year's World Cup.

Evelyn Badu leads Black Princesses in World Cup qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, best player at the just ended CAF Women's Champions League, Evelyn Badu will lead the Black Princesses in the FIFA U20 Women World Cup qualifier against Zambia on Saturday, November 4, 2021.

The Hasaacas Ladies star and her teammates arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday for the crucial encounter this weekend.

In photos posted on Twitter, the team made up of a squad of 23 players, management and technical team are seen unpacking at the Airport.

