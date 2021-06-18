Ghana captain Andre Ayew has bid his final farewell to Swansea City

Andre Ayew sent an emotional farewell message to Swansea City faithful

The former Swansea star is set to find a new club in the summer transfer window

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew has said his final goodbyes to Swansea City in an emotional video released on social media.

Swansea's top scorer last season with 17 goals admitted it was difficult to leave after two successful stints with the Welsh club.

The 31-year-old singlehandedly led the Swans to the final of the English Premier League Promotion play-offs but lost to Brentford as their dreams of a return to the topflight fell apart.

'Emotional' Andre Ayew says final goodbyes as he leaves Swansea. Source: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on Twitter, Ayew stated he will always be a Swansea fan and could return one day in a different capacity.

"Hi Jack Army, this is your boy Andre. Since the finals was a difficult period for us, the players and for me personally and the team as a whole, I decided to stay quite a little bit," said the Ghana international.

"Just wanted to let you guys know that I am so grateful for what you guys have done for me. Thank you so much for the support, thank you so much for the love," he added.

"I came to the club three times at different periods, I've always succeeded, thanks to you guys. I'm very proud to have won this shirt with dignity, I am going to miss everyone. The staff, the coach Steve Cooper, the players, the physios, the cooks but it's time to say goodbye."

The talismanic Ghanaian captain is reported to be on the radar of Turkish giants Fenerbache as the summer transfer window opens.

In other related sports stories, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal and deputy Ghana captain Thomas Partey successfully launched his Foundation in his hometown of Odumase-Krobo on Monday.

The Black Stars midfielder outdoored the foundation on Monday, June 14, 2021, as his way of giving back to society and the less privileged.

The 27-year-old is interested in transforming the lives of people in his native after realizing his dream of becoming a professional football despite having to go through the hard way to fulfil his potential.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen