Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru enjoyed the summer holidays with the 'dancehall King' Shatta Wale

Ashimeru recently signed a four-year deal with Belgium giants Anderlecht

Majeed Ashimeru is set to play an important role for Anderlecht next season

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

New Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru is spending quality time with top Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale during the holidays before his return to Europe ahead of the start of the pre-season.

In a video he posted on social media, the excited Ashimeru is seen singing along with Shatta Wale to one of the musician's songs.

The 23-year-old was in the country for holidays after a long season, which saw him start the campaign at Red Bull Salzburg before ending the season on loan at Anderlecht.

New Anderlecht signing Majeed Ashimeru 'chilling' with Shatta Wale; video pops up. Source: Twitter/ @Shattawalegh & @MajeedAshimeru

Source: Twitter

Anderlecht decided to make the move a permanent one, handing the skillful midfielder a four-year contract last week.

The ex-WAFA player is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign following his exploits during the six-month loan spell.

Last season at Anderlecht, he played 12 matches, scoring two goals.

In other sports news, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, has advised Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to switch his allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old who was in Ghana for the summer holidays sparked reports of a possible international career switch after his visit to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although Hudson-Odoi has made three international appearances for the country of his birth, he can still change nationality according to FIFA's new rules.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh