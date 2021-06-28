A gory accident has killed a sports presenter based in the Eastern Region

Baba Kakani died on the spot in the accident when returning from a Second Division football match

Three other occupants of the car he was travelling on are in critical condition

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a sports presenter with Nkwakaw-based Obuorba FM has been killed in a gory accident.

Baba Kakani, who is also the head of sports for the radio station, died on the spot.

Baba Kakani: Brilliant Nkawkaw-based Obuorba FM sports presenter killed in a gory accident. Photo: Ghana Police

Source: UGC

According to a report sighted on myjoyonline.com, a Hyundai Matiz taxi the sports presenter was travelling with lost control and somersaulted several times.

Three others in the vehicle are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw, the report added.

Baba Kakani and the other car occupants were returning from a Second Division football match between Okwawu United and Okwawu Cities at Yaayaaso park near New Abirem.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak have taken the lead in the Ghana Premier League title race after beating fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, scored the game's only goal in the second half as Hearts go three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In a tense battle at the nation's Wembley, both sides created decent chances in the first half, with Hearts rattling the post through captain Mohammed Fatawu. Daniel Afriyie provides lots of problems to the Kotoko defence with his pace and skills.

However, after the break, it was the host who was determined to break the deadlock. And a little after the hour mark, Daniel Barnieh clipped a long-range effort to beat Kwame Baah for the winner.

However, hearts maintained their composure as coach Samuel Boadu rang last-minute changes, bringing on Caleb Amankwa and William Dankyi to preserve the lead.

The win sends Hearts top with 59 points and three games remaining.

Kotoko players spotted eating heavy buffet after loss to Hearts

The squad members of the Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been spotted having a good mealtime after their loss to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'boys' of Kotoko were seen enjoying themselves with a buffet after they lost by a lone goal in Accra to their arch-rivals.

They were seen in a queue taking turns serving themselves and eating all they could in their hotel following the match.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates. Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh