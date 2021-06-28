The players of Kotoko have been spotted enjoying themselves after the match

Squad members were being treated to a huge buffet after their visit to Accra proved futile against Hearts

The Porcupine Warriors lost by a lone goal in the second half of the Super Two clash

The squad members of the Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been spotted having a good mealtime after their loss to Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'boys' of Kotoko were seen enjoying themselves with a buffet after they lost by a lone goal in Accra to their arch-rivals.

They were seen in a queue taking turns to serve themselves and eat all they can in their hotel following the match.

Some of the players were seen trying to cut huge portions of the meat that was on display while others also helped themselves to the other dishes on the table.

The Kotoko squad, despite the close defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak, appeared to be in high spirits as they all beamed with smiles.

Many of the teammates could be seen chatting with each other over their meal and drinks and tried to forget the details of the match as fast as possible.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Accra Hearts of Oak have taken the lead in the title race after beating fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Sunday.

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Hearts go three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

In a tense battle at the nation's Wembley, both sides created decent chances in the first half with Hearts rattling the post through captain Mohammed Fatawu.

Source: Yen