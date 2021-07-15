Dortmund rejects Chelsea's offer for Erling Haaland which includes Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea have made an offer for Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

The offer is understood to be a cash and player exchange

Hudson-Odoi has been named as one of the players Chelsea want to exchange

German football club Borussia Dortmund have rejected an initial bid from Chelsea for their star striker Erling Haaland according to reports in Germany.

Sky Sports report that the Bundesliga outfit have turned down Chelsea's offer of cash with either of Callum Hudson-Odoi and/or Tammy Abraham in part exchange.

Earlier transfer gossip said Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has made available an amount of £150million to lure Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Norwegian Haaland has been at the heart of intense transfer speculations after a sterling campaign for Dortmund last season.

The 20 year old scored an incredible 41 goals in all competitions, including 10 goals in the Champions League and has been linked to the two Manchester clubs, city and United.

Hudson-Odoi who was recently on the shores of Ghana for holidays is yet to establish himself as a starter in the Chelsea first team.

The 20 year old cannot seem to take a break from the news as reports emerged that he is planning on switching allegiance to play for Ghana in light of the recent racial abuse players of colour Marcus Rashfor, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho faced.

While in Ghana, Hudson-Odoi met with President Nana Akufo-Addo and also Kurt Okraku the president of the Ghana Football Association.

The son of former Hearts of Oak player Bismark Odoi was born in and raised in Wandsworth, Greater London and joined Chelsea when he was six years old.

In other Chelsea news, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is monitoring Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman for the first team according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

The fast-paced defender who has joined fellow Chelsea stars at the club’s Cobham training ground in London is set to start pre-season with the European champions.

27-year-old Rahman was loaned to POAK Thessaloniki in January and helped the Greek side to win the Greek Cup with impressive performances.

