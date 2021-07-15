Antonella was at the airport to welcome her husband Messi after their Copa win

They shared a warm embrace and followed it with an affectionate kiss

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America finals

A video has surfaced online showing how Lionel Messi was welcomed back to Argentina by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

In the video posted by twitter user @azulfeehely, you can see Antonella running and jumping into her husband's arms as they shared a warm embrace.

Messi was returning to his home country on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after the Argentines beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Love in the air: See how Messi’s wife welcomed him back to Argentina after Copa America win. Source: Twitter/azulfeehely

Source: Twitter

The Copa win is the first trophy Messi has won with the Argentina national team. This was also the first time Argentina has beaten Brazil in a competitive match since 2005 and the first time they have lifted a title since 1993.

Lionel Messi, who was a free agent, has reportedly agreed to a new five-year contract to remain at Barcelona while taking a 50 percent pay cut to assist the club with its ongoing financial crisis.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner and newly crowned Copa America champion is expected to sign his new deal upon returning to Spain later this month.

Messi and Antonella have been in a relationship since 2008 and have three sons.

