Tokyo 2020: Tunisia's Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi wins Africa's first medal

Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi was guaranteed of winning a medal when he made it to the final of the men's taekwondo 58kg category

Jenboubi took on Hang Jun of South Korea in the semi-final before setting up a date with Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila who won gold

The teenager now becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics after long-distance runner Mohammed Gammoudi

Tunisia's Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi has become won Africa's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Jendoubi scooped a silver medal on Saturday, July 24, in the men's taekwondo 58kg category.

The 19-year-old was assured of a medal after making it to the final where he took on Italian Vito Dell'Aquila who he lost to.

Mohammed Khalil Jendoubi becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

The match was balanced as the two tied 10-10 before Dell'Aquila scored decisively in the final 15 seconds to cart home the gold.

Jendoubi laid down an early marker when he stunned Ethiopia's Solomon Dense in the quarters to book a semifinal meeting with Hang Jun of South Korea.

While many thought Hang Jun posed the biggest threat to Jendoubi, the Tunisian beat all the odds to secure a win over the South Korean who was favourite to win the gold.

Jendoubi now becomes only the second Tunisian to win silver at the Olympics after long-distance runner Mohammed Gammoudi.

Qian Yang wins first Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Qian Yang, a Chinese Shooter has become the first winner of a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old old narrowly beat rivals Anastasiia Galashina and Nina Christen who finished with silver and bronze respectively.

China will be in strong competition with the United States after the Asian nation finished second in the last Olympics.

Elsewhere, Fethi Nourine is the first athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to have been sent home after withdrawing from competing with Israel's Tohar Butbul, Complete Sports, Japan Times.

Nourine was slated to face Butbul in the second round of the 73kg men's category if he went past Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool.

The 30-year-old told the press that he withdrew because his support for Palestine is bigger than his Olympic dreams.

