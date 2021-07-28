Manchester City fullback Danny Mills believes Varane might struggle in the Premier League

A deal in principle has been agreed for the 28-year old to move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid

Varane is likely to form a defensive partnership with Harry Maguire

But Mills believes the physical demands of the league will be tough for the Frenchman to adapt to

Incoming Manchester United signing Raphael Varane will struggle with the physicality of the Premier League and the competitive nature of England’s top-flight league.

These are the sentiments of former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills, who is not quite sure of Varane’s readiness for the Premier League.

Manchester United agreed a deal in principle to sign Varane, who declined several offers to stay at Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of an official unveiling by Manchester United, Mills spoke on Talksport where he threw cold water on the World Cup winner joining the highly-rated Premier League.

While Mills acknowledged Varane’s experience in defence and a potential formidable partnership with Harry Maguire, he is convinced the Frenchman might struggle with the demands of the Premier League, at least initially.

“We know his pedigree. We know he’s an exceptional talent,’ Mills said on TalkSport.

“Obviously often partnered in recent years alongside Sergio Ramos. It will take him a little bit of time to adapt certainly to Manchester, to Manchester weather. But more importantly the Premier League,”

According to Mills, the La Liga is slightly different from the Premier League in that in Spain, one might get “a dozen difficult games” but in the Premier League, it is week in, week out.

‘"He is used to playing eight-ish tough games a season apart from the Champions League.

"Him and Ramos can get through games at the back for Real Madrid with a cigar on. You can't do that in the Premier League.” He went on.

Varane, 28, has loads of experience and has made 79 appearances for the French national side.

He won three La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid, an indication that he is no stranger to success in terms of both club and international football.

