Shakul Samed has apologised to Ghanaians for his early exit

Samed was knocked out in his bout in the second round

He has thrown his weight behind his two Black Bombers team mates

Black Bomber, Shakul Samed, has sent his apologies to Ghanaians after his elimination at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Samed failed to go past the Round of 16 as he was knocked out by Turkish boxer, Bayram Malkan, in their Light heavyweight bout in the men’s boxing event.

According to Citisports, the Ghanaian boxer asserts he gave his all and is disappointed that he could not make it to the next round.

Source: Twitter

"I am disappointed but what happened in the ring was not my fault. I want to apologise for not fulfilling my promises, but I know I gave my best in the bout. If you watched it, you will see I fought like a hero".

“I however still have hope that my two brothers (Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi) can bring back home a medal because if they win, I also win.”

Samed’s defeat means Ghana has two representatives left in the boxing event. General Captain Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi will hope to keep Ghana’s hope of a medal alive.

In a Facebook post by the Ghana Olympic Committee, sighted by YEN.com, the 22-year old however said he will be praying for the two boxers left and give them all his support

“A win for Samuel Takyi and my capito is a win for all of us, and I will pray and support them fully to make name for Ghana”

Captain Sulemanu Tetteh will be back in the ring on Saturday, July 31, 2021 when he faces Cuba’s Yosbani Veitia, while Samuel Takyi will hope to book a place in the Semi-Final when he comes up against Columbia’s AVILA SEGURA Ceiber David on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Elsewhere, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heavyweight bout pitting Morocco's Youness Baalla and New Zealand's David Nyika was marked with bizarre scenes after the former attempted to bite the ear of his opponent.

YEN.com.gh understands the incident happened during a hold in round three when Baalla, who was making his Olympics debut lost his cool and tried to bite off his opponent's ear on Tuesday, July 27.

According to The Guardian, Nyika was fortunate enough to pull away in time before Baalla could chomp down on one of his most important body part.

