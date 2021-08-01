A photo of Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi, posing with an unidentified lady has emerged

It comes after the Ghanaian boxer won a medal at Tokyo 2020

The photo has been widely circulated online

Ghanaian boxer and Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi, has posed beside a lady in a photo that is fast making the rounds on social media after winning a medal at Tokyo 2020.

The frame in which Samuel Takyi posed side by side with the lady surfaced online soon after his win over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila.

Takyi sported a simple t-shirt and beaded bracelet while the lady rocked a sleeveless shirt and long braids.

The photo has been widely circulated on social media, garnering accolades for the athlete.

Background

Twenty-year-old Samuel Takyi won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020, the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in nearly three decades.

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter, in the quarter-final, taking two of three rounds to send the Ghanaian contingent in the stands wild.

The Ghanaian athlete will move on to the semi-final where he'll face Ragan Duke from the United States. Duke eliminated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout, according to olympics.com.

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati failed to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's 100-metres event.

Azamati runs a time of 10.13 seconds which saw him finish fourth behind Australian Rohan Browning, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britains Chijindu Ujah.

Benjamin Azamati will have a tough task on his hands, as he will go toe-to-toe with Jamaica's Yohan Blake who has won 4x100m gold medal and is a 100m silver medalist from London 2012.

