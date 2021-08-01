Samuel Takyi: Boxer shows off 'sweet' lady with no-makeup in photo; gets Ghanaians talking
Latest Sports News in Ghana

Samuel Takyi: Boxer shows off 'sweet' lady with no-makeup in photo; gets Ghanaians talking

by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • A photo of Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi, posing with an unidentified lady has emerged
  • It comes after the Ghanaian boxer won a medal at Tokyo 2020
  • The photo has been widely circulated online

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian boxer and Olympic medalist, Samuel Takyi, has posed beside a lady in a photo that is fast making the rounds on social media after winning a medal at Tokyo 2020.

The frame in which Samuel Takyi posed side by side with the lady surfaced online soon after his win over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila.

Takyi sported a simple t-shirt and beaded bracelet while the lady rocked a sleeveless shirt and long braids.

Samuel Takyi: Boxer shows off 'sweet' lady with no-makeup in photo; gets Ghanaians talking
Samuel Takyi: Boxer shows off 'sweet' lady with no-makeup in photo; gets Ghanaians talking Image: ringwarrior95
Source: Instagram

The photo has been widely circulated on social media, garnering accolades for the athlete.

Background

Twenty-year-old Samuel Takyi won his Olympic quarter-final to clinch a medal at Tokyo 2020, the first Olympic medal for a Ghanaian athlete in nearly three decades.

Read also

Tokyo 2020: Samuel Takyi sets up semi-final clash with American boxer Duke Ragan

Takyi triumphed over Colombia's 32-year-old David Ceiber Avila, a far more experienced fighter, in the quarter-final, taking two of three rounds to send the Ghanaian contingent in the stands wild.

The Ghanaian athlete will move on to the semi-final where he'll face Ragan Duke from the United States. Duke eliminated Irish boxer, Kurt Walker, in his quarter-final bout, according to olympics.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati failed to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's 100-metres event.

Azamati runs a time of 10.13 seconds which saw him finish fourth behind Australian Rohan Browning, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britains Chijindu Ujah.

Benjamin Azamati will have a tough task on his hands, as he will go toe-to-toe with Jamaica's Yohan Blake who has won 4x100m gold medal and is a 100m silver medalist from London 2012.

Read also

Samuel Takyi: 5 photos of boxer who won Ghana's first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen

Hot:
Online view pixel