Neymar has come under immense criticisms from fans after a photo of him on holiday went viral on social media

The 29-year-old was looking overweight as supporters were left unimpressed with his current physique as a player

The Paris Saint-Germain forward represented his country Brazil at Copa America and helped them reach the finals

Neymar was spotted looking overweight while enjoying his summer holiday and fans have been critical about his current looks, Sport Bible, Marca.

The 29-year-old helped Brazil reach the finals of Copa America but failed to retain the title as they lost to Argentina in the final.

The former Barcelona star is yet to return to training with Paris Saint-Germain as well as most players that played in the Copa and Euro 2020.

Neymar's new look has made fans unhappy as he was spotted on holiday looking overweight. Photo by Francisco Guerra and MB Media.

PSG lost their Trophee des Champions a version of the Super Cup to Ligue 1 winners lost with a weak squad.

However, with Neymar currently enjoying his summer vacation, fans are unimpressed with what they saw after his photo went viral on social media.

The supporters believe Neymar is not maintaining the ideal physique of a footballer playing at top-flight level.

Fans reaction to Neymar's new look

One fan compared Neymar with Messi who is also on holiday as he said:

"Neymar wanted to get out of Messi's shadow? Look at him now.

"He ruined himself, if he had stayed with Barcelona we would have won 1-2 more UCL.

Another added:

"They are really taking good care of Neymar in Paris.

"Enough good food."

The third fan compared Neymar's Barca's photo with his current PSG pix and said:

"Neymar from $PSG is Barcelona a fork?"

A fourth said:

"I see Neymar is copying the look of his idol, R9 Ronaldo."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Lionel Messi has shown his kind side after he was pictured consoling his former Barcelona teammate Neymar shortly after the Copa America final.

Messi's Argentina stunned rivals Brazil 1-0 to be crowned champions of South America.

Brazil silenced Peru en route to the final of the competition, with Argentina seeing off Colombia to set up a crunch meeting with the Samba Boys.

However, it was Lionel Scaloni's men who eventually emerged as continental champions, with Angel Di Maria's first-half goal making all the difference.

