Floyd Mayweather was said to have made $400 million in his very successful boxing career and he continues to live a lavish lifestyle

The retired boxer has taken to social media to show off one of his garages consisting of Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis

Mayweather who takes his fans on a tour of the facility in the clip, boasted that he has splashed cash on well over 100 exotics cars

Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip, took fans in a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including 8 Ferraris, 7 Rolls Royce cars, Lamborghini and a host of others.

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a shocking $450 million in 2021 according to wealthygorrilla.com.

Floyd Mayweather sais he has well over 100 exotic cars. John Gurzinski

Source: Getty Images

But, according to Forbes, Mayweather earned a whopping $1 billion in prize money alone in his career.

He is one man who has spent lavishly on luxury and because he is a fan of cars, the boxing legend will spare nothing to purchase the latest rides.

He has made over $400 million (about GHC2.4 billion) in his very successful boxing career, and from his latest posts on social media he has been spending his money in the best way possible on epic super cars.

Mayweather's car collection estimated at almost $10 million (over GHC59 million).

A latest Ferrari costs $244,000 (GHC1.4 million) and the controversial undisputed boxer shows off about eight of the cars in his lavish garage.

In June, Mayweather who raked-in millions after his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul splashed heavily on nine cars including another Rolls Royce.

Just before the fight, he already started spending heavily knowing fully well that he would make $100 million (£70m) from the exhibition.

According to the Las Vegas based Towbin Auto Group, the boxer spent heavily on nine new sets of wheels worth $1m (£700,000) which is about GHC5.9 million.

It was gathered that all the cars are produced this year including five made by American muscle-car company Dodge. Three are Challengers, which are powered by 6.4L V8s, two four-door saloon Chargers and a cross-country Journey.

But the jewel in the roster is a 2021 Rolls Royce White Ghost, the 629bhp luxury car which has been selling for $450,000 (GHC2.6 million).

