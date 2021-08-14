Erik Ten Hag has stated that he is unaware of when Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus will return to playing

Kudus suffered an ankle injury in July during pre-season for the Dutch club

It is yet to be known if Kudus will be fit enough to join the Black Star's preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in September

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag has stated that he is unaware of when Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus will be back on the pitch after his injury last month.

In July, Ajax Amsterdam announced that Kudus had suffered an ankle injury hence his inability to play in their preseason friendly match against German giants Bayern Munich.

Since then, the Ghanaian has missed out on a number of matches including the Dutch Super Cup defeat to PSV last week.

Troubling news for Ghana as Ajax coach is uncertain about return of Mohammed Kudus after injury

He had been training on his own in order to get fit in time for the coming season which starts this weekend but it appears he is not close to a return.

Kudus was expected to be fit in time for the season but that may not be the case as Ajax coach Ten Hag reveals.

Speaking to Ajax TV in a post on twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kudus’ return, Erik ten Hag encouraged fans to be patient until the midfielder returns;

“Kudus’ injury situation is very disappointing. He made a good impression in preseason, but I can’t say when he’ll be back. Every time we expect him to be back at a certain time, it doesn’t happen. We need to be patient and wait.”

The 20-year old was named in Black Stars coach CK Akonnor's latest squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

It is yet to be known if Kudus will be fit enough to join the senior men's national team as they begin their journey to return to World Cup finals in Qatar.

Kudus had a frustrating first season as it was affected by injuries and he would hope to put this latest setback aside and make an impact on this Ajax team on his return from injury.

