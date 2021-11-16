Efia Trimud3 has wowed her followers with stunning photo

In the photo, she is captured wearing Black Stars of Ghana jersey

Efia Trimud3 is the wife of Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey's wife, Naa Shika Addy, popularly known as Efia Trimud3, has taken over social media with her breathtaking photo.

The wife of the Black Stars defender has released a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram.

In the photo, Mrs, Amartey is spotted wearing a Black Stars jersey with the number 18, which is the favourite number of her husband.

Efia Trimud3: Daniel Amartey's wife glows in stylish Black Stars jersey (Photo credit: Efia Trimud3/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the said photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Efia Trimud3 looked stylish as she flaunted her beauty.

She then posed like a beauty queen as the camera captured her.

Her caption of the photo read, "He who has called us will never put us to shame … #wife#mummy#hisonlyqueen#."

Social media users reaction to the photo

triciascapsules

"Siss"

kyeredartey

"God bless you mommy!."

maarmhie_abena

"Bosslady."

ghartey18

"My aunty is looking good."

Source: Yen.com.gh