Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has popped up on social media with another video.

In her latest video, Maame Serwaa is seen wearing a white-coloured bodycon which fitted her perfectly.

Rocking fine braids, the beloved Kumawood actress also had nicely-done makeup applied on her face.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Maame who seemed to be feeling herself in the new look was seen turning around to show off her good looks.

While she turned herself around, a male voice was heard in the background telling her to "look at this side small."

She obliged and looked away while touching her braids. Later, Serwaa looked back into the camera with a full smile and said thank you.

The video was first sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Reactions

The actress video has set some tongues wagging on social media. While some people could barely recognise her, others were of the opinion that she had grown too big.

hottytv said:

"Eiiii na Maame Serwaa )k) henfa , k3se3 bebree sei aden ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ waa hw3 ...... but she’s looking S€.xy ooo and ahoufe ."

joe_felix_akroku thought she had changed:

"@hottytv eiii She changed o"

@joshla could not recognise her:

"Hwan nie?"

barfiakyiaamillicent2020 said:

"Eiiii pompo paaa nei hmmm she is beautiful dea."

___niikotey___ said:

")b3 pae na asem asa ."

iamadwoaosw could only shout:

"Eeeiiiii."

Source: Yen