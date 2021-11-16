Lady in orange - Sandra Ankobiah dazzles in 5 beautiful photos; fans react

Sandra Ankobiah has caused massive traffic online with her latest photos

The socialite was spotted feeling herself as she dazzled in the latest photos

Sandra Ankobiah is noted for wowing her fans and followers with her beauty

Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer and brand influencer, Sandra Ankobiah, has once again turned heads online with her sassy photos which she dropped on her IG handle.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Ankobiah, she was spotted dazzling in what looked like an orange outfit with a bag to match.

She complimented her outfit and bag with the same colour of handbag and expensive-looking Chanel earrings.

