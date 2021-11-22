Afena-Gyan has gotten a new 800 euros footwear he was owed by Manager Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese before the Genoa game in the Italian Serie A on Sunday, promised the 18 years old to buy him the shoes if he scored

Motivations could not be any stronger, as the Ghanaian forward netted two late goals to hand AS Roma the win

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has followed through on his promise to buy Afena-Gyan his most-wanted pair of footwear if he scored in the Sunday's Genoa game.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of the Portuguese handing over the 800 euros (over GHC5,500) gift to the 18-year-old.

Afena-Gyan came off the bench with 15 minutes left on the clock to score the 2 goals that earned Roma all three points.

Ghanaian teenager, Afena-Gyan receives gift from Jose Mourinho.

Source: Twitter

The second goal by the Ghanaian lad has been making headlines since and for good reason. It was a thing of beauty.

Video of Afena-Gyan's 15 minutes cameo

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video showing all the important moments of Afena-Gyan's 15-minute cameo for AS Roma in their 2:0 win over Genoa.

The video shows, aside his two goals, Afena-Gyan contributed immensely to Jose Mourinho's side's attacking threat on the night.

AS Roma crush over 18-year-old Ghanaian wonderkid

AS Roma could not hide their love for 18-year-old Ghanaian kid, Felix Afena-Gyan, after his brace on Sunday, filling their Twitter social media handle with all things "Afena-Gyan".

The Italian giants nicknamed Ghana's Afena-Gyan, "Felixita", in the wake of his two-goal performance for the 'Lupi' in their Italian Serie-A game versus Genoa.

Afena-Gyan 2 goal performance spark Jordan Ayew comparisons

Felix Afena-Gyan's brace on Sunday night for AS Roma has sparked comparisons with Jordan Ayew as to which of the two deserve a place in the Black Stars.

Ghanaian Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their opinions as to, whom among the two, they think deserves a starting spot in the Black Stars team.

