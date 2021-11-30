Agent of Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan has stated that the player is worth 20 million Euros

Oliver Arthur, who represents the player says the player's value has risen since his first team appearances for AS Roma

The youngster netted twice for AS Roma in their game against Genoa

Agent of Ghanaian teen sensation Felix Afena-Gyan, Oliver Arthur has revealed that the 18-year-old is now worth around 20 million Euros (GHC 140 million).

According to the player's representative, Afena-Gyan's value has risen since making his debut for AS Roma's senior side.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oliver Arthur told Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, his player is now highly rated and valued in Europe.

Afena-Gyan is now worth 20 million Euros - Player's agent declares. SOURCE: Twitter/ @OliverArthurALS @OfficialASRoma

Source: Twitter

"It will really be difficult. Very difficult. Range? May be between €15m-€20m. For what he's done and the abilities he possess, I think, yes, €20m," he said on Angel TV.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Felix Afena-Gyan made his debut for AS Roma last month in a game against Cagliari and has since been the toast of Europe.

He has scored two goals in three matches, with all the goals coming in the game against Genoa.

His stunner against Genoa remains a goal of the season contender.

Meanwhile, football valuation website, Transfermkt values the youngster at 350,000 Euros.

Afena-Gyan nets brace for AS Roma against Genoa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero of the day after coming off the bench to score two late goals as AS Roma beat Genoa in the serie A on Sunday.

The 18-year-old needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock after connecting to a Henrik Mikhytaryan pass.

He then netted a belter in injury time as the Romas picked all three points. In photos posted on Twitter, the teenager is seen celebrating with his teammates after a heroic display.

Mkhitaryan celebrates youngster Afena-Gyan

AS Roma midfielder, Henrik Mkhitaryan has congratulated Ghanaian teen Felix Afena-Gyan after scoring his first two goals in the Italian topflight league.

The 18-year-old turned a Henrik Mkhitaryan pass to an assist for his first in Italian football before netting a belter in the 2-0 win over Genoa.

In a post on Facebook, Mkhitaryan gave the youngster a hug and lauded him for his outstanding display on Sunday.

Source: Yen