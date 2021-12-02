A throwback photo of Sulley Muntari and Kwabena Yeboah watch a game has popped up on Social Media

The two legends were enjoying a Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics

Sulley Muntari was reportedly close to joining the Ghanaian giants

A beautiful throwback photo of Ghanaian legends, Sulley Muntari and Kwabena Yeboah has popped up on Social Media, as the pair watched a match in Accra.

Sulley Muntari, a former Black Stars midfield dynamo and president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Kwabena Yeboah, were watching a game between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

In a photo posted on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the footballer and the TV presenter are seen sharing the moment together.

Throwback photo of Sulley Muntari and Kwabena Yeboah watching a game in Accra pops up. SOURCE: Facebook/ GTV Sports Plus Twitter/ @Inter_en

Source: Facebook

Sulley Muntari has not officially announced his retirement from the game as he was close to joining the Phobians before the start of last season.

It is yet to be known if he will be hanging his boots anytime soon, but the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cup star has been training to keep fit.

Sulley Muntari trains with Dwarfs' star Jindo Morishita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana international, Sulley Aliu Muntari, has been spotted training with Ebusua Dwarfs' Japanese striker Jindo Morishita.

The former Portsmouth and Inter Milan star is yet to announce his retirement from the game despite being inactive for three years.

In a photo posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 37-year-old shared a moment with Morishita, who is preparing for the new season.

SWAG announce Akwaboah will perform at Awards night

Meanwhile, Kwabena Yeboah will lead the Sports Writers Association of Ghana's 46th Awards night this month.

Award winning musician, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr popularly known as Akwaboah Jnr has been billed to perform at the SWAG Awards 2021.

The highlife artist will grace the stage at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Awards on December 17, 2021.

In a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, SWAG confirmed the smooth singing Akwaboah Jnr will be performing at the event to honour sporting stars.

Source: Yen