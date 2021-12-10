Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has recovered from COVID-19

The teen sensation tested negative and has returned to training

He is expected to make the AS Roma squad for the Spezia game on Monday

Ghanaian teen sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan has recovered from COVID-19 and he is set to return to the AS Roma first team ahead of their serie A game against Spezia.

The forward missed the games against Bologna and Inter Milan after testing positive for the virus, but the latest test reveals he is negative.

In a post on Twitter, the player stated he is negative and ready to join his teammates for the match against Spezia on Monday, Monday 13, 2021.

Afena-Gyan recovers from COVID-19, set to return to Roma squad for Spezia clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ohenegyanfelix9

Source: Twitter

Afena-Gyan's return will be a huge boost for manager Jose Mourinho, who team has struggled to score goals.

The 18-year-old netted a brace against Genoa, before contracting the virus which has kept him out for two weeks.

AS Roma will welcome Spezia Calcio on Monday for 17th round of games in the Italian serie A.

