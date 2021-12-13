Ghanaian actor turned football has jokingly stated he is going for the Ballon D'or

The Kumawood star switched careers after signing for Division One side New Edubiase United

Lil Win was on the bench as New Edubiase beat Future Stars over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has jokingly claimed he is the next Ballon D'or winner.

The player, who was taking a stroll with his New Edubiase United FC teammates, captioned the moment on Instagram as the next Ballon D'or winner.

In the video posted on Instagram, Lil Win in seen having a good time with his teammates in their Edubiase uniform taking a walk in Bekwai.

'Your soon to be Ballon D'or winner' - Lil Win claims as he takes a stroll with New Edubiase teammates. SOURCE: Instagram/ officiallilwin Facebook/ New Edubiase United F.C

Source: Facebook

This was before their game against Future Stars in the Division One League, a game they won by a goal to nil.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Your soon to be Balon D'or winner taking some walk in Bekwai township ahead of today's game. Yenko nkoaaa," wrote the actor on Instagram.

Lil Win was on the bench and could not make an appearance as Alhassan Abdul Mumin's 25th minute goal separated the two sides.

The victory keeps New Edubiase in a good position in their quest for a return to the Ghanaian topflight league.

New Edubiase will next face Uni Star with Lil WIn hoping to make his competitive debut in the fifth game of the season.

Lil Win shows skills during warm up session

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian comic actor turned footballer, Lil Win has showed he's got it in him after exhibiting some skills during the warm up session of New Edubiase's game against Hasaacas.

Lil Win, who is yet to make his debut for the Bekwai-based club, has been yearning for his first game as he made the trip to the Gyandu Park.

In a video posted on Facebook, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win skillfully took on his teammate as he warmed up for the match.

Lil Win signs two-year deal with New Edubiase

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, has signed a deal with football club, New Edubiase United.

The actor signed an ambassadorial deal with the club but he has claimed he joined the team in the interest of switching careers.

In an interview with Happy FM, Lil Win revealed he signed a two year deal to play football.

Source: Yen