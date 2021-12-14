Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win has become the first ever movie star to make a competitive football debut

Lil Win made his professional debut for New Edubiase on Tuesday

New Edubiase defeated Unistar 2-0 in a Division One game in Bekwai

Ghanaian movie star, Lil Win, popularly known as Kwadwo Nkansah, has become the first movie star to switch careers and make a professional football debut.

Lil Win was a second half substitute for New Edubiase as they defeated Unistar Soccer Academy 2-0 in a Division One league game in Bekwai on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

In photos posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor turned footballer was met with a rousing applause as he made his debut.

Video: Lil Win becomes first actor to make a competitive football debut. SOURCE: Facebook/ New Edubiase United FC

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

New Edubiase defeated their opponents to 2-0 as the chase for topflight promotion continues in Zone Two of the league continues.

The Kumawood star earlier joined New Edubiase as an ambassador but it was later revealed he was joining as a footballer.

Lil Win was registered for the 2021/22 Division One season, and after four matches days he made his competitive debut.

He had earlier made his team debut in a friendly during the pre-season.

Making his competitive debut is historic as he becomes the first ever actor to switch to football and play sanctioned match.

Lil Win makes debut in friendly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win played his first game for New Edubiase in a friendly against SAFA Missionary SC.

The winger was given game time as the former Ghana Premier League side were held to a 1-1 draw at the Jomsco School Park.

In a video on Twitter, spotted by YEN.com.gh the self acclaimed winger is seen struggling to hold his breath in the friendly encounter.

Lil Win eyes Ballon D'or

Ghanaian actor turned footballer, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has jokingly claimed he is the next Ballon D'or winner.

The player, who was taking a stroll with his New Edubiase United FC teammates, captioned the moment on Instagram as the next Ballon D'or winner.

In the video posted on Instagram, Lil Win in seen having a good time with his teammates in their Edubiase uniform taking a walk in Bekwai. Read more:

Source: Yen