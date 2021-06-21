Liverpool star Sadio Mane builds GHC3.4m hospital for his hometown in Senegal

Sadio Mane has built a hospital for the people of his village

The president of Senegal was at the official opening of the health facility

The Liverpool player indicated that he was touched to build the hospital after his father died due to the lack of a health facility to take care of him

Liverpool and Senegal footballer Sadio Mane has delivered his promise of building a hospital for the people of his village in Bambaly.

The 29-year-old forward handed over the newly built hospital to the state in a brief ceremony which had President of Senegal Macky Sall in attendance.

The health facility will have an A&E department, maternity care, dental facilities and consulting rooms.

Mane, after seeing his father pass away because of the lack of a health center in Bamabaly promised to build an ultra-modern medical facility for his people.

The hospital which is fully equipped with the best medical devices cost a little over half a million Euros.

