Kevin Prince Boateng rejoins Hertha Berlin after 14 years

The German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, YEN.com.gh can report.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he left 14 years ago as a 20-year-old after spells across Europe.

Boateng signed a year deal which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022.

"Kevin-Prince Boateng knows Hertha BSC, the Bundesliga and Berlin. It doesn't take a long time to get used to it. With his leadership qualities in the dressing room and off the pitch, Prince is an enormous asset for our team, on the grass he has proven himself at the highest level over many years. The overall package for this transfer is absolutely right ", said Hertha Berlin's managing director Sport Fredi Bobic.

Boateng was born in Berlin and started his career with the capital-based club but left for Tottenham at the age of 20.

“Hertha BSC is not just any club for me. I am here to give something back. I've traveled around a lot over the years and learned a lot, but I owe all of that, my entire career, to this club. I have never forgotten, Hertha was always in my heart," said Boateng to the club's website.

Source: Yen